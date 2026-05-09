Harley Cameron Responds To Reaction Over AEW Shirt-Ripping Segment

Harley Cameron recently addressed the backstage segment from the May 26 episode of AEW Dynamite in which Mina Shirakawa ripped her shirt off during an on-screen altercation that generated significant online reaction.

Speaking with Good Karma Wrestling and ESPN South Florida, Cameron explained that Shirakawa believed she was already wearing her wrestling gear underneath the shirt at the time of the segment.

“Look, Mina got all riled up and she just thought I was wearing my gear underneath, which I wasn’t. And you know what? For everyone who had a heart attack over it, let me just preface the fact that my wrestling gear is actually like just a bra. I wrestle in a bra, if anyone takes care to notice.”

Cameron also pointed out that the attire involved was not substantially different from what viewers regularly see during her matches.

“So for everyone that was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ I’m like, Mina is next to me in gear—our gear is bras. So it, you know, she just thought I was in my wrestling gear.”

She then joked about her immediate reaction after the shirt was removed during the segment.

“When she ripped the shirt off, I was like, I gotta take the rest of it off now, you know? For anyone that was a little bit taken back, I mean guys, just watch my matches. I wear a lot less.”

The segment became a major talking point online following the episode, with fans debating whether the spot crossed a line or simply reflected the over-the-top presentation style often associated with professional wrestling storylines.