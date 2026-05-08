Bobby Lashley Teases New Addition To The Hurt Syndicate

AEW star Bobby Lashley appeared on the Danny Ocean Show to discuss various topics, including potential candidates for the Hurt Syndicate.

Lashley said, “Man, you know what? We actually put something out in that we’re looking for a new member to come in there. And we can’t let so many names out the out of the hat, but there’s some great talent on the AEW roster that could probably fit in with us really well. One of the guys, he’s wrestling actually [last night] in Kevin Knight… that kid is on fire. He’s young, he’s impressive. He looks great in the ring. I mean, he can do it all right now. So that’s one guy. Also, you know, we tried to kind of twist Swerve’s arm there for a little bit because I think Swerve has — you know, he’s the most dangerous man in AEW. And we’re the most dangerous faction in AEW. So, there’s something there also that we were kind of looking at. But there’s so many guys in the roster that could benefit from being with us.”

On potentially recruiting Will Ospreay to the group:

“Another person that’s getting pulled in a bunch of different angles right now is Will Ospreay. Will Ospreay has been pulled over to his group from Japan, but also Moxley and his guys have been pulling him. So I think we might need to throw our name in the hat there also and try to pull him out. Because he’s such a great talent. There’s so many great guys at AEW. So I mean, the list can go on and on, and I can give you a reason why we want to pick up probably anyone on that roster.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)