Updated Lineup For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View (PPV), scheduled for this month.

In a highly anticipated Stadium Stampede Match, Chris Jericho will lead a team against The Demand, which consists of Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun, along with two additional team members yet to be announced.

Also confirmed for the event, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR—comprised of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood—will defend their titles against the duo known as Cage & Cope, featuring Christian Cage and Adam Copeland, in an “I Quit” Match.

Furthermore, the Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will defend his title against the NJPW World Television Champion, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, also from the Don Callis Family.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, May 24, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.