AEW Double or Nothing Ticket Sales Update

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to hold its 2026 Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) on Sunday, May 24th, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

According to WrestleTix, AEW has sold 12,800 out of the available 13,680 tickets, leaving 880 tickets still up for purchase. The report also mentioned that several rows have been added on the hard-camera side and in Sections 9 and 10. Notably, last year, AEW sold 8,200 tickets for Double or Nothing.

This year’s event is expected to be headlined by a Title vs. Hair Match featuring the reigning AEW World Champion, Darby Allin, against former champion MJF. This match comes after Allin challenged MJF on Dynamite to put his hair on the line for a chance at the AEW World Championship. The two will participate in a contract signing segment next Wednesday.