AEW Dynamite/Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 5/6/2026

WrestleNomics reports that the first two hours of last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 590,000 viewers and posted a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The final hour, which aired as part of the Collision segment, drew an average of 429,000 viewers and earned a 0.07 rating in the same demographic. The three combined hours averaged 536,300 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This viewership is down 1.01% from the previous week’s average of 596,000 viewers but up 25% from the previous week’s rating of 0.08 in the same demographic. It ties with the 0.10 rating from two weeks ago. The total viewership was the lowest since the January 21 episode, which had 498,000 viewers.

Regarding Collision, viewership increased by 23.63% from the previous Saturday’s average of 347,000, while the rating decreased by 16.67% from the previous Saturday’s rating of 0.06 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership on HBO Max, making direct comparisons difficult due to the differences in timeslots. For context, the last time the show was paired with Dynamite on December 17, the Collision hour scored a 0.05 rating and drew 333,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite averages a rating of 0.111 in the key 18-49 demographic and 635,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a rating of 0.166 and 615,000 viewers during the same time period in 2025. For AEW Collision, the show averages a 0.066 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 407,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a rating of 0.115 and 394,000 viewers for the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and the Bang Bang Gang (Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Ace Austin) facing off against The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) and The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) in a 10-man tag team match.