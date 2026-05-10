Updated Lineup For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View (PPV), scheduled for this month.

In the event, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, the AEW Women’s World Champion from the Triangle of Madness, will defend her title in a 4-Way Match against Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter of the Brawling Birds.

Additionally, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Jurassic Express’ “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, and “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will compete in a Stadium Stampede Match against The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun), along with Don Callis Family’s AEW National Champion Mark Davis and one more competitor to be announced.

Previously announced for the event, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will defend their titles against Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland in an “I Quit” Match.

Furthermore, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will put his title on the line against NJPW World Television Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, who is also from the Don Callis Family.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, May 24, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.