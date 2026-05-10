Harley Cameron Explains Why AEW Is The Perfect Fit For Her

AEW star Harley Cameron discussed various topics with Good Karma Wrestling, including how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan allows her to showcase diverse and unique skills.

Cameron said, “I’d like to think so. I’m very lucky that I get to do all this cool stuff at AEW because Tony [Khan], my boss, he’s so awesome and he’s definitely allowed me to showcase just so many random and wild things and incorporate it into the world of wrestling. So, if you’re not like a wrestling fan, like it’s like I feel like it’s a cool way to open the door to a different audience, and sometimes, you know, bring them in, and then they fall in love with the wrestling, too. So, it’s fun getting to like bring different things into the wrestling world and then like ultimately, like that’s when people fall in love with it again, is because like sometimes you grow out of it when you grow up. You know what I mean? A lot of adults don’t watch wrestling, or they grow out of it, and then it’s cool to know that certain things I’ve done have made people watch again, and then they’re like, ‘Oh, wait, the wrestling’s awesome.’”

On why AEW is the right fit for her:

“Oh, there’s just so many reasons. I mean, they, you know, they say AW is where we’re the best wrestling, and they truly do. We have the most incredible athletes. We have some absolute legends there. We have up-and-coming homegrown talent who are paving their own path. We have the best pay-per-views. Um, we have a very versatile show. And additionally, like I feel like we are definitely our own identity. You know, we have so much and so many different lanes that we explore. I think there is something for everyone in it, and I feel like we’re kind of like, you know, we’re kind of like the rebel kids that like I feel like we have a little bit of old school nature in us that has been lost in other industries. So, I feel like, you know, we definitely stand apart because of those reasons.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)