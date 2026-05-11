Adam Copeland Opens Up About Retirement Plans

AEW star and wrestling legend Adam Copeland spoke with The Sportsocracy about several topics, including whether he knows when he wants to retire.

Copeland said, “[There’s] not an official clock, but it’s winding down. I mean, it’s definitely winding down.”

On whether he could see himself in a Triple H-style role:

“I don’t think so. I don’t think I would want to be that heavily involved if I couldn’t still do it as well. Although, who knows, you know? I really feel like coming back after my forced retirement and getting this last six years back, really kind of helped me get the stuff out of the basement that I didn’t get out the first time because I didn’t know my retirement was coming. So this time, I have that knowledge. And maybe because of that, it’ll be different. And because I’m not being forced to retire at 37 now, it’s like, I’ll be 53 or maybe just touching 54 by the time I retire. So there’s a reality with that. It’s like, ‘Okay, this just ain’t possible at a certain point.’ It’s a really hard job. [laughs] There’s no way around it.”

On continuing to wrestle at this stage of his career:

“Yeah, you know, it was my first love. It was the thing that I fell in love with, it was the thing I wanted to do as a kid. I got lucky. I know how lucky I am to have found the thing that I was going to do, and I found it so early. And so it’s just been fun more than anything. It’s — the entirety of the career has just been fun. And even the surgeries and the long drives, all the the perceived setbacks or anything like that, you learn from them. And I sit here at the end of what is a pretty long career now, and it’s just been fun. And I know so many people who can’t say that about what their lives or their jobs have been. And so I don’t look past it. I understand kind of what a gift I’ve been given by getting to do this for a living.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)