Backstage Update On Kazuchika Okada Situation

The planned AEW World Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Darby Allin has reportedly been canceled due to a legitimate personal situation involving Okada.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, Okada returned to Japan to deal with an important family matter, and the change is not part of a storyline angle.

All Elite Wrestling

officially acknowledged Okada’s absence during the May 9 edition of AEW Collision.

As a result, Allin will now defend the AEW World Championship against Konosuke Takeshita on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF is still reportedly positioned for a future title opportunity.

During a promo aired on Collision, Don Callis addressed Okada’s departure and introduced Takeshita as the replacement challenger.

“Okada has had to go to Japan to take care of some very important family business. But don’t worry, lads, because I have someone in mind to take his spot this Wednesday in the world title match, and he is none other than the firstborn of the Don Callis family, Konosuke Takeshita, the Alpha.”

Callis then hyped Takeshita’s championship potential while referencing his long-running alliance with him.

“You’re gonna be the world champion if you listen to me like you always have. You you will be successful and you will finally fulfill the destiny that I had for you when I plucked you out of obscurity and made you the replacement to Kenny Omega. You’re the best wrestler in the world when you’ve got my game plan in your head. Go win the title!”