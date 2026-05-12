Thekla Explains Why Re-Signing With AEW Was A “No Brainer”

AEW Women’s World Champion and Triangle of Madness leader “The Toxic Spider” Thekla spoke with TMZ Inside the Ring about her decision to re-sign with the company and other topics.

Thekla said, “What made this the right move? I think AEW is the perfect fit for me. When boss man asked me, ‘Would you mind staying with us for a little longer than we originally said?’ I was like, ‘Mmmm, yeah, if the circumstances are right and allow it for me to feel lucrative enough, I’m definitely thinking that could be a very cute idea.’ It’s great. Honestly, no brainer.”

On being part Of AEW:

“I love TK. I love working with him. I love his energy backstage. All the girls are nice. The locker room is quiet and peaceful. I love my job. It’s cute. I don’t think the grass is greener anywhere else because I’m sitting in a f**king flower garden, right?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)