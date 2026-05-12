The Elite Once Pitched A WWE Crossover Match Against The New Day

Top AEW star Matt Jackson appeared on the latest episode of “Being The Elite,” where he discussed various topics, including the serious discussions he, his brother Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega had about a potential crossover match with former WWE stars The New Day.

Matt Jackson revealed that these discussions went beyond casual ideas. He mentioned that both sides actively pursued the match and even participated in a 2018 call with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque to explore the possibility of making it happen. According to him, WWE seemed receptive to the concept during those conversations. However, the proposed crossover ultimately did not move forward despite interest from both sides.

He further explained that the discussions eventually took a different direction, with Triple H reportedly focusing more on recruiting them to WWE rather than arranging the six-man match itself. The proposed matchup would have featured The Young Bucks and Omega taking on New Day members Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, when all six wrestlers were among the most popular in the industry.

Matt Jackson said, “We truly were trying to get a New Day, Young Bucks, Kenny match to happen. An Elite vs. New Day match actively. They (WWE) said they were trying on their side. We were definitely talking to our bosses. Even to the point in 2018 when we got on the phone with Triple H, and we talked to him and said, ‘Hey, we would really like to do this match.’ I don’t know if he was necessarily interested in just doing that match. I think he was more interested in pursuing us to work for him, but we talked to him about it. We were serious about doing the match, and we thought we’d probably be able to do it, and unfortunately, we never did.”

The two groups had formed a strong connection through gaming content and online appearances over the years. Matt Jackson’s comments came shortly after news emerged that Kingston and Woods had reportedly parted ways with WWE due to contract discussions that involved pay reductions and changes in their roles.

You can check out Matt Jackson’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)