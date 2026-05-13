AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 5/9/2026

Programming Insider reports that last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, titled “Fairway To Hell,” attracted an average of 430,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This viewership marks a 23.92% increase compared to the previous week’s 347,000 viewers, although the rating decreased by 16.67% from the prior week’s 0.06 in the same demographic.

In comparison to last Wednesday’s one-hour episode that aired immediately after AEW Dynamite, the show experienced a 28.57% drop in viewership, despite a slight increase of 0.23% from the 0.07 rating and 429,000 viewers of that episode. It’s important to note that this is not a fair comparison due to differences in timeslot and lead-in programming.

The rating for the 18-49 demographic was consistent with the 0.05 rating from two Saturdays ago. Additionally, this episode’s viewership was the highest in its regular timeslot since the March 28 episode, which drew 476,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision is averaging a rating of 0.065 in the key 18-49 demographic and 408,000 viewers in 2026, compared to 0.112 and 394,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The main event featured AEW World Champion Darby Allin defending his title against “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders in a No Countout Match.