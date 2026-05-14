WWE Advertising Randy Orton For SmackDown Return Ahead Of Clash In Italy

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania 42, where he was unable to dethrone “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night One. Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at the show.

After several weeks away from the ring, WWE is now advertising Orton for the May 29 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. This episode will serve as the go-home show for the Clash in Italy event and will take place at the Olympic Arena in Barcelona, Spain.

Reports indicate that Orton was expected to win at WrestleMania. However, plans changed, allowing the feud to continue beyond the event. At WrestleMania, Orton ended his association with Pat McAfee by hitting him with an RKO during the closing moments of the match.

This move proved costly for Orton, as Rhodes seized the opportunity and delivered a decisive Cross Rhodes to retain his title.

Despite this setback, Orton delivered the final blow by attacking Rhodes with the championship belt and punting him to close out the show.

Rhodes is currently embroiled in a feud with GUNTHER, and they are expected to face each other at Clash in Italy. It will be intriguing to see how Orton reenters the title picture.