Piper Niven Shares Emotional Update After Major Neck Surgery

WWE star Piper Niven has been sidelined since late August 2025 due to a neck injury. In February, she provided an update, mentioning that she still did not have clear answers regarding her recovery.

Recently, Niven shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed on her Twitter (X) account.

She revealed that she underwent an anterior discectomy, a procedure in which a damaged or herniated disc in the neck is removed. Niven expressed her gratitude for waking up from surgery and feeling better already, stating that she knows she will emerge from this experience much stronger.

Niven wrote, “I went to California and all I got was this lousy anterior discectomy. 😆

I have so much I want to say about the past 8 months but we can get to that later. For now, I just want to express my endless love and gratitude for every single soul that has helped me and cared for me during this difficult and really scary time. Pain and heartbreak are incredible teachers and the lessons I have learned from this will stay with me forever. I am so grateful to wake up from surgery already feeling better and I know I am coming out the other side of this so much stronger for the experience.

Lots of love P x”