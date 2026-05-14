New Details Revealed On Cuatrero Sentence Following Stephanie Vaquer Case

Lucha libre star Cuatrero, also known as Rogelio Reyes, was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in connection with the March 2023 attack on Stephanie Vaquer, who is now part of WWE, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office recently issued a statement on Twitter, indicating that Cuatrero received a sanction of 12 years and 8 months, along with the requirement to pay reparations. Notably, he will serve his sentence “at liberty” under judicial supervision.

According to a more detailed statement from the Office, Cuatrero is allowed to continue wrestling under judicial supervision. He must report every three weeks regarding his appearances, venues, and match cards. Additionally, he is legally prohibited from participating in any events where Vaquer is present.

The full statement reads as follows (per Fightful.com), “The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (Fiscalía CDMX) secured a conviction against Rogelio “N” (Cuatrero) after establishing his guilty verdict in the crimes of attempted femicide and equivalent domestic violence, committed against his former partner, in connection with events that occurred on March 2, 2023.

According to the investigation, Rogelio “N” physically assaulted the victim at a residence in the Colonia Doctores on the Cuauhtémoc borough, causing her various injuries. After the assault, he fled the scene.

In response to these events, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (Fiscalía CDMX) launched an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant against Rogelio “N,” which was executed on March 11, 2023, by agents of the Investigative Police (PDI), in coordination with personnel from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Aguascalientes (FGEA). Subsequently, he was indicted and placed under pretrial detention as a precautionary measure.

On March 7, 2025, a court modified that precautionary measure and allowed him to continue the criminal proceedings while free under supervision, with the obligation to report weekly, not to approach the victim, and not to practice his profession as a wrestler.

Once the corresponding procedural stages were completed and following the oral trial, the judicial authority handed down a guilty verdict against Rogelio “N” and imposed a sentence of 12 years and 8 months, in addition to the payment of full compensation for the damages. It also determined that the convicted individual will serve his sentence while remaining free and may continue to practice his profession, under judicial supervision, and must therefore report every three weeks regarding his appearances, venues, and match cards. As part of the protective measures for the victim, the court ruled that he may not participate in events where she is present.

With this ruling, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office reaffirms its commitment to combating violence against women through robust investigations with a gender perspective, to ensure victims have access to justice, full reparation for the harm suffered, and protective measures that safeguard their integrity and safety.”

Record.com reported that Cuatrero is currently free as he seeks to appeal his sentence in order to obtain a reduction or overturn the verdict. The Attorney General’s Office did not provide any information regarding the appeal. Sources close to the situation have indicated to Record.com that a possible ground for the appeal may involve inconsistencies in the evaluation of evidence or testimonies.