Report: WWE Considering More NXT Call-Ups For RAW And SmackDown

According to BodySlam+, discussions are underway to bring more talent from the WWE NXT brand to either RAW or SmackDown in the coming months. However, it’s important to note that any plans for these call-ups are tentative and may change as summer progresses.

Currently, only names from the NXT women’s roster are being considered. The reigning NXT Women’s Champion is Lola Vice, while Tatum Paxley holds the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Other notable women’s division athletes in NXT include Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, ZARIA, Kendal Grey, and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Wren Sinclair.

WWE has been proactive about promoting talent to the main roster in 2026. Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Jordynne Grace have all been part of the main roster since January.

Additionally, in recent weeks, Sol Ruca, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints, Fatal Influence, and Blake Monroe have received call-ups. However, Monroe has yet to make her main roster debut and has only been teased as “coming soon” to SmackDown.