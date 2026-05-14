WWE Adjusting Creative Plans Following Jacy Jayne’s Main Roster Debut

Jacy Jayne is reportedly already making a major impression internally on WWE’s main roster, with new backstage reports suggesting her early performances have led to changes in creative plans for the women’s division.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE creative has begun reshuffling plans surrounding Fatal Influence following the faction’s strong reception across recent episodes of WWE SmackDown.

The report states that several people involved in WWE’s creative process have acknowledged that Jayne is now being positioned more prominently than originally planned due to the positive crowd reactions she has generated since arriving on the main roster.

Specific storyline changes were not detailed, but internally the feeling is reportedly that Jayne has quickly accelerated herself into a bigger role.

Jayne entered the main roster with an impressive résumé already established in NXT, including two reigns as NXT Women’s Championship holder and a run as TNA Knockouts World Championship champion.

Her debut came on the April 24 episode of SmackDown when Fatal Influence interrupted the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match involving champions Brie Bella and Paige alongside challengers Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Later that same night, Jayne faced Rhea Ripley in a non-title match that ended in disqualification after interference from Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

The following week, Jayne scored one of the biggest victories of her career by defeating Charlotte Flair in singles competition after Henley interrupted Flair’s Figure Eight attempt.

Fatal Influence’s momentum continued on the May 8 SmackDown when the trio defeated Ripley, Flair, and Bliss in a six-woman tag match, with Jayne pinning Bliss following outside chaos involving Jade Cargill.

Cargill returned during the segment and attacked the babyface trio alongside B-Fab and Michin.

Fatal Influence currently consists of Jayne, Henley, and Reid. The group originally formed in NXT during July 2024 with Jazmyn Nyx occupying Reid’s role at the time.

Jayne’s move to SmackDown became official following her final NXT appearance at NXT Revenge, where she lost a triple threat match to Lola Vice.