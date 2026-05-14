Report: Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE Return Could Happen Soon

Stephanie Vaquer is reportedly nearing a return to WWE television, with new backstage discussions suggesting her comeback could happen sooner than originally expected.

According to PWInsider Elite, internal WWE creative conversations surrounding Vaquer’s return have intensified over the past week, with one possibility being an appearance on this coming Monday’s episode of WWE Raw from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.

At this stage, nothing has officially been announced, and the report stresses that the return is being discussed as a near-term creative goal rather than a locked-in date.

The update represents a notable shift from earlier reports following Vaquer’s injury.

Last month, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select indicated that no firm timetable for her return was widely known internally, with speculation at the time suggesting a minimum six-week absence.

Vaquer was written off WWE programming during the April 27 episode of Raw in a backstage attack involving Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan.

During the segment, Perez slammed an equipment box into Vaquer’s shoulder, after which commentator Michael Cole announced that Vaquer had suffered a second-degree AC sprain.

Bryan Alvarez later confirmed the injury was legitimate, while Dave Meltzer reported that the injury forced WWE to cancel a planned Vaquer vs. Morgan match for WWE Backlash 2026.

There remains some uncertainty surrounding exactly when the injury occurred, as reports have suggested the shoulder issue may have predated the Raw attack angle and that the segment was created specifically to write Vaquer off television while preserving the future Morgan rivalry.

Additional reporting from Bodyslam indicated that Vaquer and Morgan were both already dealing with physical issues heading into their WrestleMania 42 night one championship match, which reportedly led to the bout being shortened to under seven minutes.

Vaquer’s reign as WWE Women’s World Championship holder lasted 210 days after she captured the vacant title from Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza 2025 on September 20, 2025.