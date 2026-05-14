Former Wyatt Sicks Member Set For First Match Since WWE Release

Joseph Sawyer — formerly known in WWE as Joe Gacy — has officially landed his first post-WWE wrestling booking.

Sawyer is scheduled to appear for Pro Wrestling Junkie on September 20 in Ridgefield Park, marking the first confirmed independent wrestling appearance for any former member of The Wyatt Sicks since the faction’s WWE release.

Sawyer, alongside Bo Dallas, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan, was released by WWE on April 24 as part of the company’s post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts.

Other notable names released during the same wave included Aleister Black and Zelina Vega.

All five Wyatt Sicks members are currently under WWE’s standard 90-day non-compete agreements, meaning they become officially free to wrestle elsewhere in late July.

The group has since adopted a mixture of real names, previous identities, and new ring names for their post-WWE careers:

Uncle Howdy / Bo Dallas → Taylor Rotunda

Joe Gacy → Joseph Sawyer

Dexter Lumis → Samuel Shaw

Nikki Cross → Nikki Storm

Erick Rowan → Erick Redbeard

Those identities were officially unveiled as part of a previously announced Wyatt Sicks reunion appearance at WrestleCon during WWE SummerSlam 2026 weekend in Minneapolis.

WrestleCon has confirmed that all five former faction members will appear together throughout the full three-day convention, including group photo opportunities for fans each day.

Outside of WrestleCon and Sawyer’s September 20 Pro Wrestling Junkie appearance, no additional bookings have yet been publicly announced for the remaining former Wyatt Sicks members.