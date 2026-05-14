Joe Hendry Announces Full WWE Album Of Original Songs Has Been Completed

Joe Hendry appeared as a guest on Chris Van Vliet’s latest “INSIGHT” podcast for an in-depth interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On how he has recorded a WWE album that is set to be released this summer: “I haven’t told anyone anywhere, but I have recorded an album with WWE music. And it’s going to drop this summer. And we recorded most of that in New York at the WWE Studios. So what I’ve done now is the microphones that we have there, I have basically replicated the set up back home now. So I don’t need to fly to New York to do it. I can send stuff in and we can work on it back and forth. So that’s one of the things that makes these songs work is because they’re fast and they’re topical. So we can basically like we obviously did the Logan Paul song on TV, but we were able to just get it done that week because we could send files back and forth. But yes, there is an album coming out this summer. They are all original songs.”

On being inspired by The Rock concerts in the past and WWE video games: “So The Rock is the reason I got into the pro wrestling business. I was a fan of the video games before I was actually a fan of wrestling. I’d seen wrestling a couple of times on the TV. It (SmackDown 2 video game) was revolutionary that when you did the people’s elbow, The Rock would take off his elbow pad and it would be gone for the rest of the match, right. It was like the graphics can never get better than this. So I decided I’m going to check out wrestling. It was The Rock’s promos that really got me into it. So seeing his concerts as well. The reason why his concerts worked so well is because he did a really good job as well as being funny. He was really good at it. He played super well, he sang well, He was super confident.”

Watch the complete Joe Hendry interview via the YouTube player embedded below.