Backstage Update On WWE’s John Cena Classic

The newly announced John Cena Classic remains very much a work in progress internally within WWE

, according to new reporting from WrestleVotes via Fightful Select.

Per the report, WWE has not yet finalized either a date or venue for the event following John Cena’s official announcement during WWE Backlash 2026.

Sources reportedly indicated that an early December timeframe currently makes the most logistical sense internally, especially given it would align closely with the one-year anniversary of Cena’s retirement match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2025.

The report also stated that Netflix

showed immediate interest in hosting the special following the Backlash reveal, though no official agreement has been finalized.

According to WrestleVotes, very little regarding the actual format has been fully locked in at this stage.

That lines up with comments recently made by Dave Meltzer, who described the project as an evolving concept WWE announced before all details had been finalized.

Cena introduced the concept at Backlash as a one-night crossover-style showcase featuring WWE main roster stars against WWE NXT talent, while adding a major twist involving fan voting.

“You, the audience, the fan, will vote to crown the champion of the John Cena Classic,” Cena said during the announcement.

He added that competitors could potentially lose their matches but still win the overall event through fan support.

“Every participant qualifies… a superstar might not win their match, but their hustle could earn your respect, win your heart, win your vote.”

That unusual concept has led to widespread speculation regarding how the event will actually function.

Some believe the Classic could become a tournament-style event where fan voting determines advancement, while others think it may simply be a major showcase card where all performers remain eligible for the final fan-selected championship.

Questions also remain about how the voting process itself will work, including whether it will be open publicly or tied into the newly announced Club WWE initiative Cena referenced alongside the announcement.

Cena later addressed skepticism surrounding the project directly on social media.

“The John Cena Classic may not be perfect by any means, yet it’s authentically me,” Cena wrote. “I’m aware that there is the risk it might be a total failure.”

Early talent discussions have already reportedly begun, with Bayley publicly reacting to a rumored pitch involving a potential match against Tatum Paxley.

As of now, WWE has not officially announced participants, qualifiers, or the final structure for the event.