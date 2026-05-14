WWE Reveals New Summer Tour Stops Across The United States

WWE has officially announced 10 additional live event dates for its 2026 Summer Tour, expanding the company’s domestic touring schedule through July and August.
Tickets for all newly announced events will go on sale Wednesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time, while presale access begins Tuesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time.
The newly announced WWE Summer Tour dates are as follows:
July 11 — Las Cruces
Pan American Center
July 12 — Albuquerque
The Pit
July 16 — Allentown
PPL Center
July 25 — Stockton
Adventist Health Arena
July 26 — Bakersfield
Dignity Health Arena
July 30 — Springfield
Bank of Springfield Center
August 6 — Fairfax
EagleBank Arena
August 13 — Manchester
SNHU Arena
August 29 — Savannah
EnMarket Arena
August 30 — North Charleston
North Charleston Coliseum
The announcement continues WWE’s aggressive touring expansion under TKO Group Holdings, with the company recently unveiling additional Raw, SmackDown, and international tour dates throughout the summer.
More information and ticket details are available through WWE Events.