WWE Reveals New Summer Tour Stops Across The United States

WWE has officially announced 10 additional live event dates for its 2026 Summer Tour, expanding the company’s domestic touring schedule through July and August.

Tickets for all newly announced events will go on sale Wednesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time, while presale access begins Tuesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

The newly announced WWE Summer Tour dates are as follows:

July 11 — Las Cruces

Pan American Center

July 12 — Albuquerque

The Pit

July 16 — Allentown

PPL Center

July 25 — Stockton

Adventist Health Arena

July 26 — Bakersfield

Dignity Health Arena

July 30 — Springfield

Bank of Springfield Center

August 6 — Fairfax

EagleBank Arena

August 13 — Manchester

SNHU Arena

August 29 — Savannah

EnMarket Arena

August 30 — North Charleston

North Charleston Coliseum

The announcement continues WWE’s aggressive touring expansion under TKO Group Holdings, with the company recently unveiling additional Raw, SmackDown, and international tour dates throughout the summer.

More information and ticket details are available through WWE Events.