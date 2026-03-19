Backstage News On Mercedes Mone Appearing On Bar Rescue Season 10

Top AEW star and former TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, was reportedly set to appear on Season 10 of “Bar Rescue” on the Paramount Network, which premiered last month. Her episode aired over the weekend.

According to PWInsider.com, Moné appeared in the episode to assist Georgia’s Blu Rose Art Bistro. She and her manager, Kevin Undergaro, were tasked with ordering from the bistro and assessing the establishment’s performance.

Moné’s appearance early in the episode helped identify the bar’s main issues, in an effort to reboot and improve the eatery.

Recently, Moné has been active in the ring, competing this month in CMLL, where she lost her title to Persephone, and at BesYa Wrestling, where she lost her BestYa Women’s Title to Swan at Mone Mayhem.

Her last appearance in an AEW ring was during the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in December, where she lost the TBS Title to Willow Nightingale.