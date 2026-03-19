Current Lineup For AEW Dynasty 2026

AEW has announced the current lineup for the 2026 Dynasty Pay-Per-View (PPV), which is scheduled for next month.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood), will defend their titles against Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland). This matchup was established on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, where The Young Bucks and Jack Perry faced off against Kazuchika Okada and RPG Vice.

After the match, The Young Bucks declared that they are still pursuing the AEW World Tag Team Titles, despite their recent loss to FTR at Revolution on Sunday. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage then entered the ring to express their respect for Matt and Nick Jackson, adding that they intended to claim the titles from FTR. FTR interrupted, but before they could speak, they were silenced by the others in the ring. Subsequently, FTR was taken out by The Young Bucks and Cage & Cope.

It was then announced that FTR will defend their titles against Cage & Cope at Dynasty.

This match is the first confirmed for AEW Dynasty. The PPV will be held on Sunday, April 12th, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will be available to stream live on PPV, HBO Max at a discount, DAZN, and more.