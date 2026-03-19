Confirmed For This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episodes of Collision, which will take place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Both episodes, titled “Slam Dunk,” will be taped and are scheduled to air coast-to-coast on Saturday and Sunday, immediately following the NCAA tournament on TNT and HBO Max.

On Saturday, the AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, representing the Don Callis Family, will defend his title against Robbie Eagles. In addition, The Death Riders—Daniel Garcia and CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli—will compete against Komander and Máscara Dorada in a tag team match. The Sisters of Sin, consisting of Julia Hart and Skye Blue, will take on The Brawling Birds, featuring Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, in another tag team match. Lastly, LFI, composed of “El Toro Blanco” RUSH, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos, will participate in trios action.

On Sunday, Lio Rush will face “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match. The Conglomeration, featuring “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong, will take on Jay Lethal and “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson in a tag team match. Additionally, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion, featuring “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, will also compete in a tag team match.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.