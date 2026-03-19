MVP Explains Why MJF Failed In Hurt Syndicate, Teases New Member

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran MVP appeared on the Battleground Podcast to discuss various topics, including MJF’s role in The Hurt Syndicate.

MVP said, “The last go-around, we tried it with MJF. It didn’t go well because he just didn’t make the cut. He wasn’t good enough. He doesn’t have the drive, he doesn’t have the internal capability for true violence. He’s a huckster… I went out on a limb and vouched for him with my colleagues, but he just didn’t make the cut. That kind of soured us a little bit about trying to add somebody new.”

On the possibility of adding a new member to the group:

“We think we do need a little youthfulness. We need a youthful spark, so it could be about time to add a new member.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)