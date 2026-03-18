LA Knight Reveals Why He Changed His Behavior Backstage

LA Knight shared mixed feelings about being part of season two of WWE Unreal while speaking on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, questioning whether pulling back the curtain on the business is ultimately beneficial.

Knight compared wrestling to magic, explaining that while fans may understand it’s not real competition, exposing too much of the process can take away from the experience. He said part of him feels the show is “a little counterproductive,” as great performers typically don’t reveal every detail behind their craft.

At the same time, he acknowledged there could be some value in giving outsiders a look at how wrestling works, particularly for new viewers. However, he expressed skepticism about whether the show actually attracts that audience, noting that most viewers are already dedicated fans who may not truly want to see how everything is done.

Knight also revealed that the presence of cameras during filming has changed how he operates backstage. He admitted he was unaware he was being recorded at certain moments, including when he was mic’d up, and said that experience led him to adjust his routine.

He explained that he now avoids lingering in Gorilla Position after matches, choosing instead to head straight back to the locker room to avoid being captured on camera unexpectedly. If discussions about matches need to happen, Knight said he prefers them to take place away from microphones and cameras, in line with how things were traditionally handled.

While he understands the reasoning behind the show, Knight made it clear he remains cautious about how much of the business should be exposed and has adapted his behavior accordingly.