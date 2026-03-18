Backstage News On WWE Changing Roman Reigns’ Promo Line About CM Punk

The main event segment of Monday’s WWE RAW featured World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk and former Undisputed WWE Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns engaging in another promo battle.

The segment concluded dramatically, with Punk knocking down Reigns after Reigns called Punk a “try-hard” who makes WWE look bad because of his age.

According to BodySlam+, the promo segment was originally intended to unfold differently. Initially, the plan was for Reigns to respond to Punk’s earlier comment about burying Reigns next to his late father by mentioning Punk’s deceased dog, Larry, who passed away last December.

However, the report indicates that WWE opted to change the dialogue, leading Reigns to call Punk a “try-hard” instead. The promo battle also referenced former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Samoa Joe.

Ultimately, Punk and Reigns will face off in the ring to settle their rivalry for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 42. This premium live event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and be available on Netflix internationally.