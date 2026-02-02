Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Wednesday, February 4th, 2026, through Sunday, April 12th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Las Vegas, Nevada) on February 4th: 1,283 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Ontario, California) on February 11th: 2,160 tickets sold.

* AEW Grand Slam Australia (Sydney, Australia) on February 14th: 5,295 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Sacramento, California) on February 18th: 1,988 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Oceanside, California) on February 21st: 1,883 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Denver, Colorado) on February 25th: 779 tickets sold (venue holds 798).

* AEW Dynamite (El Paso, Texas) on March 4th – 1,572 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Tucson, Arizona) on March 7th – 1,287 tickets sold.

* AEW Revolution 2026 (Los Angeles, California) on March 15th – 8,739 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynasty 2026 (Vancouver, British Columbia) on April 12th – 5,101 tickets sold.