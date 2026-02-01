Chris Jericho Set To Appear In Apple TV’s “Margo Has Money Troubles”

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho has taken on a role in the new Apple TV series titled “Margo Has Money Troubles,” created by TV guru David E. Kelley, known for shows like “Boston Legal” and “Ally McBeal.”

The report also mentioned that Jericho appeared in a photo from the series featured in Elle Magazine.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe and stars Elle Fanning as the main character, Margot. Nick Offerman plays Margot’s father, a former pro wrestler, while Michelle Pfeiffer portrays her mother. Nicole Kidman also co-stars in the series.

It is set to premiere its first three episodes on April 15th, with new episodes released weekly until May 20th.

The series’ log line is:

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles centers on Margo Millet, whose tumultuous journey unfolds as the daughter of a Hooters waitress and a former professional wrestler. After an affair with her junior college English professor leaves her pregnant, Margo turns to OnlyFans to support herself. Reconnecting with her estranged father, who shares wisdom gleaned from his wrestling days, Margo achieves remarkable success on OnlyFans.”