Logan Paul On His Rapid Rise And Future WWE Championship Goals

Top WWE star Logan Paul appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including whether he ever thought he would reach his current status.

Paul said, “Hell no. Hell no, Pat. This is crazy. I’m a legitimate professional athlete now, which is just insane to say. But life is about the art of the pivot, you know? Doing what you’re good at, doing what you love, and finding that pocket, and then just running it.”

On learning from The Vision:

“Did I expect to be this good? Of course. Look at me, I’m built like a Trojan horse. I’m built like a Greek god. I wrestled my whole life. But what I didn’t expect was, I guess, how quickly I would rise to the top. See, I’m a sponge. I’m not as dumb as I look. In fact, quite the opposite. I’m running around with an IQ of 139 in my brain here. And so, I’m really a student of the game. Being with Paul Heyman and some of the other guys in The Vision, I just ask questions. And I’m not afraid to to say what I know and what I don’t know, and there’s a lot a lot of gaps I can still fill in. There’s a lot of room for me to still sharpen these blades. And that’s what I intend to do the next couple years, and make my way to become WWE Champion.”

