GUNTHER Addresses AJ Styles’ Career-Ending Loss At Royal Rumble

WWE star GUNTHER participated in the Royal Rumble post-show to discuss various topics, including the end of AJ Styles’ in-ring career at Royal Rumble 2026.

GUNTHER said, “My career is not about them. My career is not about Goldberg or John Cena or AJ Styles. It’s about myself. That’s all I care about. I walked away with a lot of respect for myself. Tomorrow morning, I’m going to look at myself in the mirror, and I’m going to look at the man who retired AJ Styles and went to the end at the Royal Rumble. I intended to make AJ Styles tap out. I intended to win the Royal Rumble. Those two goals have not been fully achieved, but I sure as hell made AJ Styles pass out like a little b***h.”

You can check out GUNTHER’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)