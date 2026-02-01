Liv Morgan Addresses Judgment Day Dynamics Following Royal Rumble

Top WWE star Liv Morgan participated in the Royal Rumble post-show to discuss various topics, including the elimination of her Judgment Day partner Raquel Rodriguez from the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Morgan said, “So I know Raquel Rodriguez better than anyone else on this planet, and if I know Raquel—and I think I know Raquel—she is not a selfish human being. She is the number one contender for the Women’s World Champion, and now I have an opportunity to win a championship as well. I’m sure she’s so happy for me, because a win for one in The Judgment Day is a win for all.”

On if she had spoken to Rodriguez:

“You know, I actually haven’t seen her yet because I’ve been whisked away doing all this media. So I have not seen her yet, but I know she’s so happy for me. That’s my sister.”

You can check out Morgan's comments in the video below.

