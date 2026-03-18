Identity Of Masked Attacker Who Targeted Brock Lesnar On WWE RAW

In Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar made a dramatic appearance, taking down a group of mystery masked men on behalf of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

This led to an intense confrontation between Lesnar and Seth Rollins.

One of the masked attackers, who had targeted Lesnar during the segment and was subsequently thrown into the steel steps, has revealed his identity on Twitter (X). The masked man is Vin Parker, who trains at Dustin Rhodes’ wrestling school.

Parker tweeted, “I just got tossed by Brock Lesnar,” followed by another post stating, “Not my wisest decision.”

After the confrontation between Lesnar and Rollins, Oba Femi made an appearance, delivering his finishing move, the Fall From Grace, to Lesnar. Femi then placed his foot on Lesnar’s chest and pointed to the WrestleMania sign, signaling his acceptance of Lesnar’s challenge for the upcoming premium live event.

I just got tossed by Brock Lesnar. — Vin Parker (@RealVinParker) March 17, 2026