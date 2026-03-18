Jade Cargill Addresses Past AEW Legends Who Influenced Her Style, Reveals Who Changed It

Jade Cargill spoke with Complex Graps for an interview this week.

The following are some of the highlights.

On wishing she had a No Holds Barred match with Michin: “I did want to have a No [Holds] Barred match with Michin, I wish we would’ve got to that because that kendo stick, that’s her whole thing. I would’ve loved to have something like that.”

On her title defense against Rhea Ripleya at WrestleMania 42: “I don’t want to say this is going to be an easy match, it’s not. I’m going against the top girl, the number one girl in our company. I don’t think anyone will argue that. Do I know that I’m coming home with my title? Yes I do. I’m going to go balls to the wall, I’m going in with no regrets. I’ve learned from my mistakes in the past. Rhea has never seen someone like me. I think she’s phenomenal in her own right, but I’m phenomenal in mine as well. I’m not going to end my undefeated streak at WrestleMania, about to go 3-0. I think you guys are gonna see us put on a show and a clinic. I think she’s great, but I’m better. I’m a powerhouse. Nobody’s really seen me go toe-to-toe with such a stellar opponent. Yes, this will be the grandest match that I’ve had so far in my career. The fact that I’m just starting and I have so much to go is crazy.”

On trying technical wrestling but feeling fans prefer her to manhandle people and talk smack while doing it: “Daniel Bryan taught me so much technical wrestling and I tried it. I tried to do some technical wrestling, it’s funny because when I tried technical wrestling — I have tried it, go back at my old stuff at my previous company. I tried it, I had no reaction out of fans. I learned so much, I was training with him every week. You know what fans want to see? Me picking somebody up and throwing somebody around, me talking my smack. They don’t want to see me on the ground grappling. I know how to grapple, I know how to do it, they don’t want to see that. They cheer, they boo, they get up out of their seats, they do what they need to do when I’m pounding to the ground, that’s what they like.”

“The person I can say that, [their] technique and advice I’m using, it’s two people. One is Booker T and the other one that I’m using is Billy Gunn. I kind of went away from what Billy Gunn was telling me initially. If you look at Billy Gunn, look at his size, he knows how to use his size. Other than Lash and Nia and probably Raquel, I’m amongst Raquel right now. I’m 5”10. I’m a big girl. There’s no reason why I should be going toe-to-toe with little girls. Look at the way I look, I’m just aesthetically pleasing. I can go, I pick people up, that’s what I do. I whoop ass, that’s what I do. I just look good with it too.”

Check out Complex Graps’ interview with Jade Cargill via the media player below.