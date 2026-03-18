Disney+ Announces WWE WrestleMania Sweepstakes

Disney+ issued the following:

WWE WrestleMania Sweepstakes

Disney+ is bringing big match energy with a brand new sweepstakes, giving eligible subscribers the chance to attend the smackdown of the year at WrestleMania 42! Beginning now through April 3, 2026, fans can enter daily for the opportunity to win tickets to the live event, plus travel, lodging, and some exciting VIP experiences.

What’s included:

Two (2) tickets to WrestleMania 42 for the winner and a guest

A four (4) day, three (3) night trip to Las Vegas, Nevada

Round-trip coach air transportation

Please visit disneyplus.com/perks for more details. WrestleMania streams live April 18–19, 2026 on Disney+ with a bundle that includes ESPN Unlimited.