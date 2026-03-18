Braun Strowman Teases In-Ring Return

Braun Strowman has hinted at a possible return to in-ring competition in summer 2026, nearly a year after his departure from WWE.

Strowman shared the update in response to a fan question on social media, saying, “Maybe this summer,” while noting that his current schedule and outside projects could impact the timing. He is currently filming season two of Everything on the Menu and balancing other ventures.

He has not wrestled since April 18, 2025, when he teamed with LA Knight against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. His WWE release followed shortly after in May 2025, and since then, he has focused on expanding his work outside the ring.

Everything on the Menu, a food-focused series that sees Strowman traveling across the United States, was renewed for a second season in January 2026. The show is co-produced by WWE, allowing him to continue using his ring name despite no longer being under contract. He has also recently co-launched his own production company, Meat Castle Media.

His path back to wrestling has included setbacks. Earlier in 2026, Strowman revealed he underwent urgent surgery to drain fluid from his knee due to an infection, adding uncertainty to his comeback plans.

While a return this summer remains possible, Strowman’s timeline appears flexible as he continues to recover and manage his growing list of projects outside the ring.