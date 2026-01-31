Potential Spoiler On Powerhouse Hobbs’ WWE Debut

As reported by PWMania.com, former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has recently signed with WWE, but he has yet to make his debut for the company.

According to Fightful Select, Hobbs was scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia ahead of today’s 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE), but there is no confirmation regarding whether he will debut in the Royal Rumble.

The report also noted that sources indicated Hobbs was set to fly to Riyadh; however, he did not travel with the rest of the WWE roster and has not appeared in any photos or other media so far.

Earlier this week, it was mentioned that WWE is taking precautions to maintain potential surprises for the Royal Rumble. The company believes it will be easier to keep surprises under wraps due to the increased privacy at the airstrip and hotels.

Additionally, WWE planned to bring in some talent later in the week, which may include surprise names for the event, and Hobbs could be among those surprises.

Hobbs parted ways with AEW earlier this month after his contract expired. It is believed that he will be given a new ring name: Royce Keyes in WWE.