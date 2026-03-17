WWE NXT Matches & Segment For March 24 Episode

The lineup for next week’s WWE NXT show is already starting to take shape.
And it’s shaping up nicely.
During the 3/17 episode of NXT on CW from Houston, TX., several matches and a segment were officially announced for the 3/24 edition of the weekly two-hour prime time program.
The following lineup is currently advertised for next week’s show:
- * Ricky Saints vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Thea Hail vs. Kelani Jordan
* Sol Ruca, ZARIA face-to-face
* Fatal Influence vs. Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey
* Gauntlet for WWE NXT North American title shot
* Tag Tournament Match for NXT Tag Title Shot: Eli Knight & Elio LeFluer vs. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)
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