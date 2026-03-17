Backstage Update On Royce Keys After WWE Royal Rumble Debut

At the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event in Saudi Arabia last January, Royce Keys made his debut with the company. However, he has not yet appeared on RAW or SmackDown since then.

According to Fightful Select, WWE was “adamant” about having Keys on the main roster instead of NXT. The report also noted that Keys is not the only talent to experience this, with Penta and Rey Fenix among others who have.

Additionally, the report stated that in addition to appearing on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast and being scanned for WWE 2K, Keys has been traveling to TV events each week and working dark matches.

He has also filmed additional content, though it is unclear what it is for at this time. Keys is signed to a multi-year deal, and there is currently no information on when he will make his TV debut.