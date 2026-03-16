Former WWE Producer Recalls Emotional Moment That Made Vince McMahon Cry

Former WWE Creative Director of On-Air Promotions David Sahadi recently shared a story about producing a memorable WWE video package in early 1998 that reportedly moved Vince McMahon to tears.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Sahadi explained that the project was designed as a follow-up to WWE’s well-known “Attitude” promotional spot. His idea centered on creating a symbolic passing of the torch between the legends of the past and the rising generation of WWE stars.

Sahadi said he brought together several iconic figures from wrestling history to reflect on their careers before endorsing the new era of talent.

The video featured appearances from legends including Freddie Blassie, Ernie Ladd, Gorilla Monsoon, Pat Patterson, and Killer Kowalski. “I decided that I wanted to do a sequel to the Attitude Spot, and to me it was a passing of the torch,” Sahadi explained. “I wanted them to be reflective about their time, but then transition to putting over the new generation of superstars.”

According to Sahadi, McMahon was initially skeptical about the concept after hearing that the project involved wrestling legends.

Sahadi recalled McMahon calling Kevin Dunn to question the direction of the project. “‘What the hell is Sahadi doing in Albany with the old-timers?’” McMahon reportedly said. “We’re about the new generation right now.”

Despite the warning that the project “better be good,” Sahadi remained confident in the emotional impact of the video package.

When the finished video was finally shown, McMahon entered the room with Shane McMahon and Patterson, reportedly unsure if he would like the piece.

However, Sahadi said the reaction was immediate. “Ten seconds in, Vince is like, ‘Oh, God.’ Then he’s like, ‘Oh, geez. Oh, man,’” Sahadi recalled.

Before the video even finished, McMahon abruptly left the room — leading Sahadi to initially believe the chairman disliked it.

Instead, Shane McMahon reportedly reassured him. “Sahadi, you got him.”

Sahadi later discovered McMahon sitting outside the studio visibly emotional. “I walk outside the studio and Vince is sitting in a suit on the concrete floor and he’s crying hysterically,” Sahadi said.

Sahadi later reflected that while the video represented a generational shift in wrestling, McMahon likely interpreted it on a more personal level. “I think the reason why is, to me, the spot was a passing of the torch from the old generation to the new guys,” Sahadi said. “I think for Vince, though, it was a passing of the torch from his father to him.”

Vince McMahon Sr. had previously run the promotion before his son transformed the company into the global powerhouse that eventually became WWE.