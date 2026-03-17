Bayley To AJ Lee: “You Are Never Allowed To Leave WWE”

Bayley has love for AJ Lee.

The women’s wrestling legend paid homage to the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion following their title tilt on the March 16 episode of WWE Raw, which saw AJ Lee retain her title with a win over Bayley.

Bayley wrote the following on Instagram:

“To me, AJ has had such a special impact on the industry and heavily on women’s wrestling because of who she is outside of the ring. (Not to take away from how ANNOYINGLY smooth she STILL is after being away for 10 years.) (Also, how does she have even MORE abs? Wtf). Friendship aside…I’ve told the story many times and I promise I’m not over exaggerating. But if I never had the conversation with AJ back in 2013 where she told me to stay true to who I am, I don’t know if I would’ve made it this far. I don’t even know if I would’ve made it past my first month in NXT. So, losing the match sucks. But sharing the ring again with someone who saw me for who I was, uplifted me, believed in me, and has supported me ever since, that was the magic. (I texted her earlier and said I didn’t want to send a novel. Because I was embarrassed and here I am.) THAT is the magic that’ll keep me fighting to find another road to Wrestlemania. Because if I’m staying true to who I am, THEN I CAN’T STOPPPPPPPPPPPP. AJ Lee, you are NEVER….and I want you to read this carefully and really focus…..you are never allowed to leave. We must giggle together at the monitor til we have to really break out our walkers ????????????????. Thank you. Bye. Don’t bring this up later”