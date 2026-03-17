Oba Femi Addresses Hunger-Level On WWE Main Roster Compared To Older Top Guys

Oba Femi recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On how WWE’s trust in him is well-deserved: “Well, it’s very good. At the end of the day, those old guys, they’re doing their thing. They’re killing it but at the same time, father time always wins. A lot of them are 44, 45, 46, they’re on their way out. They have one foot out of the door. This is a time for someone like The Ruler to come in and take their place, fulfill destiny. I’ve built the trust with them, I’ve built the equity in NXT with everything I did with the NXT Championship, all those classic matches I had. When they’ve seen the body of work, they’re like, ‘Okay, we have something here.’ I think it’s good that they’re putting that trust in me because I think it’s well deserved.”

On possibly being a champion before he turns 30: “I think the odds are very high, they’re stacked in my favor. Like I said, I’m young. I’m spry. I’m ready. I’m hungry. I’m hungrier than a lot of these 47 year olds, I’ll tell you that. I think we’re going to see that happen very soon because it’s not just me too. It’s me, it’s Bron, it’s Dominik. There’s so much going on right now when it comes to the young talent.”

Watch the complete SHAK Wrestling interview with Oba Femi via the YouTube player embedded below.