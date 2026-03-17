WWE And Front Office Sports Announce New Partnership

WWE issued the following:

WWE® AND FRONT OFFICE SPORTS ANNOUNCE CONTENT PARTNERSHIP

WWE and FOS Will Collaborate to Develop Business-Focused Content Around Key WWE Moments and Tentpole Events, Including WrestleMania®

March 17, 2026 – WWE, the global leader in sports and entertainment, and Front Office Sports, the leading multiplatform media and news organization covering the business of sports, announced today a new content partnership that will bring audiences closer to key WWE moments and tentpole events through access-driven, behind-the-scenes content.

“Front Office Sports is known for its innovative approach to storytelling, and we look forward to partnering to produce new and dynamic content that underscores the evolving business of WWE,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue, WWE.

During this dynamic content partnership, WWE and FOS will collaborate on the creative development and execution of storytelling projects surrounding marquee Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, and international growth. FOS will showcase the behind-the-scenes of WWE tentpole events across its website and social channels beginning with WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

“Front Office Sports is the leader in the coverage of the business of sports, and we’re excited to collaborate with the WWE,” said Adam White, CEO of Front Office Sports. “The sports media landscape is increasingly driven by off-the-field happenings, and this partnership will bring fans closer than ever to their favorite athletes, entertainers and moments in a unique way.”

WWE joins the National Football League and National Women’s Soccer League as the most recent sports entities to strike a unique content partnership with FOS.

About Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports is the leading multiplatform media and news organization covering the business of sports, boasting an audience that every month delivers more than 200 million social impressions, 35 million newsletter opens, 30 million video views, and 2.5 million page views. In addition, with more than 15 distribution partners, FOS content appears on screens in more than 50,000 buildings and venues across North America. Front Office Sports was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, AdWeek’s Hottest in Sports in 2022, and listed on Inc. 5000 in 2023 and 2025, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.