Backstage Update On Dominik Mysterio After Missing WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio was absent from WWE Raw and is reportedly not medically cleared, with indications that he may be in concussion protocol following his recent match in Mexico.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Mysterio was originally scheduled to face Dragon Lee on Raw. However, the match was scrapped due to his condition and replaced with an Intercontinental Championship match featuring Penta vs. Dragon Lee.

“Dom vs. Dragon Lee was scheduled for Raw but it appears Dom is in concussion protocol,” Alvarez reported.

Mysterio’s absence also forced changes to a planned segment involving The Judgment Day. The group had been set to address their recent attack on Finn Balor, which saw him removed from the faction.

Instead, Liv Morgan appeared via video message, explaining the group’s actions. Morgan claimed it had always been her intention to oust Balor, stating he was never truly in control and had been “on borrowed time.”

She added that she believed Balor had been scheming against the group and said The Judgment Day is now stronger without him.

Mysterio’s reported injury stems from his match at AAA Rey de Reyes, where he defended the AAA Mega Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo in a brutal No Disqualification match.

The bout featured multiple weapon spots and outside interference. Mysterio retained the title, but later shared photos on social media showing a significant head wound sustained during the match.

The stakes were high, as Mysterio would have been permanently banned from AAA had he lost. Instead, the loss means Vikingo can no longer challenge for the title while Mysterio remains champion.

WWE had recently begun building toward a WrestleMania 42 match between Mysterio and Balor, following The Judgment Day’s betrayal angle.

As of now, there has been no official update from WWE regarding Mysterio’s condition or whether the injury will impact his WrestleMania status.

We wish him a speedy recovery.