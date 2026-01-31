Backstage News On Chris Jericho’s Status For Today’s WWE Royal Rumble

WWE is set to hold its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) today, January 31st, at the Riyadh Season Stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Riyadh Season festivities.

Fans are speculating about potential surprise entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, and Chris Jericho’s status with WWE has been a topic of discussion in the pro wrestling community for several months.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a strong possibility that Jericho will be featured in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, which aligns with plans made a month ago. Meltzer also noted that, as of now, Jericho is still listed on All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) roster page.

Recently, rumors surfaced about WWE trademarking Fozzy’s song “Judas,” but these claims were quickly debunked. Fightful Select reported on the statuses of several wrestlers for Royal Rumble 2026, and Jericho was not among those likely to appear.

Jericho has not appeared on AEW television since April 2025. Initially, his absence was believed to be due to commitments with his band, Fozzy. However, it soon became apparent that the inaugural AEW World Champion was possibly departing the company, with media reports suggesting that his contract would expire at the end of December.

Despite this, he continues to be listed on the official AEW roster page.