Report: Women’s WWE Attire Rules Remain In Effect For Saudi Royal Rumble

It has been previously reported that women in Saudi Arabia are required to dress modestly, and WWE women’s wrestlers must adhere to these rules as well.

This means their bodies must be fully covered during matches at events in the country.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, a talent informed the publication that the same dress code is still in effect for the women’s attire at the upcoming Royal Rumble this weekend.

The report also noted that there was no coordinated effort to ensure that the women’s attire was different from that of others at the Premium Live Event (PLE).

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp spoke with another talent who mentioned that the wrestlers are individually responsible for purchasing and creating their wrestling attire to meet the standards set by Saudi Arabia.

The women’s Royal Rumble match is the only women’s bout scheduled for the four-match PLE taking place this weekend. The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set for Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.