Photo: Former Champion Possibly Headed To Royal Rumble Amid Surprise Teases

Nikki Bella may be en route to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event—an event WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has promised will be loaded with surprises.

Speculation picked up on Wednesday after fans spotted Bella in the background of an Instagram Story posted by Jackie Redmond, who was traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Bella has not appeared on WWE television since the December 29 episode of WWE RAW, where she competed in a three-way Women’s World Championship match against Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez.

While WWE has not confirmed Bella’s involvement, her apparent travel has quickly fueled rumors of a possible Royal Rumble appearance or surprise segment.

The timing aligns with comments made earlier this week by Triple H during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, where he emphasized just how stacked and unpredictable Saturday’s event is shaping up to be.

“This one is going to be epic,” Triple H told host Mike Greenberg. “There’s a lot of surprises in store, but also it’s one of the most star-studded rumbles that I can recall.”

Levesque went on to highlight several major names expected to factor into the Men’s Royal Rumble match, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul. On the women’s side, he specifically mentioned Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan as marquee competitors.

With the Royal Rumble set to take place outside North America for the first time and WWE openly teasing surprises, Nikki Bella’s presence in Riyadh—if confirmed—would only add another intriguing layer to an already loaded event.

As always, fans will be watching closely to see whether the former champion makes her return when the countdown clock hits zero.