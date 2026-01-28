WWE NXT Results – January 27, 2026

WWE NXT Results 1/27/26

WWE Performance Center — Winter Park, Florida

Commentary: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

NXT opened in chaos before the bell even rang. Joe Hendry and Jackson Drake were scheduled to kick things off in a ladder match qualifier, with Ricky Saints set for commentary. Hendry’s music hit, but the camera found him laid out on the floor as The Vanity Project stood over him, with Drake still clutching a steel chair. AVA stormed out, furious, as Vanity tried to blame Tony D’Angelo. AVA ordered officials to keep Vanity under watch while she reshuffled the show. Elsewhere, Tony D’Angelo was spotted roaming the Performance Center parking lot with security nearby.

First Match: DarkState (c) vs. OTM — WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Saquon Shugars started against Bronco Nima, immediately trying to frustrate the bigger man with stalling and slick movement. Nima refused to bite, muscling Shugars into the corner and taking control with power. The action escalated when Lucien Price tagged in and battered Shugars with a headbutt, only for Shugars to snap him back with a jawbreaker and bring in Griffin.

Griffin and Price traded shoves, pie faces, and stiff shots until OTM started rolling, flattening DarkState with stereo press slams that forced the champions to retreat to the floor. Griffin kept momentum going with a vertical suplex and quick tags, but DarkState survived the initial surge and began targeting Nima whenever they could cut the ring in half. Hank & Tank were shown watching from backstage as the pace picked up.

DarkState’s teamwork started to shine as they slowed things down, chopping Nima down with cheap shots, leg work, and constant interference behind the referee’s back. The match turned nasty when Cutler James snuck in a shot that allowed DarkState to stomp away and regain full control. Griffin crushed Nima with a Vader Bomb for a close two count, and Shugars twisted the leg while Griffin mauled him in the corner, trying to break OTM’s engine completely.

Nima finally created space, launching Shugars to the floor and diving for the tag. Price exploded in, cleaning house with clotheslines and heavy strikes, blasting Griffin off the apron and stacking bodies with power offense. OTM looked ready to steal the titles, but The Vanity Project popped up at ringside to cause chaos. Price knocked Brad Baylor off the apron, but the distraction was enough—Shugars took advantage, using the middle rope for leverage to steal the pin.

The bell didn’t end the violence. The ring flooded with bodies as OTM brawled with Hank & Tank, The Vanity Project, and Chase University. Shawn Spears dropped Shugars with a superkick, Niko Vance headbutted Griffin, and The Culling punctuated the aftermath with their assisted DDT as the scene spiraled out of control.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, DarkState via Pinfall

After the break, a clip aired from last week showing Blake Monroe mocking the “Ms. Parker” chants in the women’s locker room. Nikkita Lyons hyped Blake up, literally starting a “Blake Monroe” chant for her, then offered to take Jaida Parker out so Blake wouldn’t have to deal with her.

It was also announced that NXT would return to the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas on March 17th.

Second Match: Jaida Parker vs. Nikkita Lyons

Lyons came out aggressive, looking to back up all that locker room talk with heavy strikes and sharp grappling. Parker answered with her own control, wrenching the arm and leaning into a gritty pace early. Lyons took over with a stretch of offense that included corner attacks, turnbuckle slams, and a nasty split-leg drop, posing as if she’d already proven the point.

Parker refused to fold. She fought back with chops and power, drilling Lyons with a spinebuster that flipped the match in an instant. Parker laid Lyons across the middle rope, slapped her chest, and dropped her with The Teardrop before stacking offense on top—The Hypnotic followed, and Parker sealed it with a modified Made In Japan to put Lyons down.

Blake Monroe appeared on the screen afterward, lounging on a couch, dismissing Parker’s performance as “not glamorous” and promising she’d be coming for her soon.

Winner: Jaida Parker via Pinfall

Backstage, Tavion Heights tried to lift the spirits of Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight after their qualifier losses, only for Lexis King to insert himself and mock Heights’ “amateur” mentality. Heights snapped back, reminding King he already beat him in seconds, and the tension nearly boiled over before others pulled it apart.

The Elegance Brand then laughed off ZaRuca as “fake friends,” pointing out Zaria’s shoulder issues and promising to keep the Knockouts Tag Team Titles forever. Zaria later tried calling Sol Ruca with no answer, leaving a frustrated voicemail. Thea Hail wandered into the conversation, complaining about friendships in NXT, and the exchange escalated fast—Zaria accused Thea of stumbling into opportunities, Thea insisted she earned her title, and the two walked away with obvious heat.

Myles Borne later crossed paths with Ethan Page, who pushed him toward winning “by any means necessary” against Dion Lennox. Borne refused the advice and then ran into Ricky Saints, promising to drop him if he crossed the line. Saints smirked, clearly loving the aggressive edge.

AVA was then shown on the phone discussing the Women’s Royal Rumble, telling Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis they could scout NXT’s women due to the division’s depth. The Vanity Project confronted her again about Hendry. AVA laid it out—she couldn’t prove they attacked him, but she saw the chair, and she wasn’t playing games. Drake was placed into the ladder match, Vanity Project would be banned from ringside, and if Hendry got medically cleared, he’d be added back in.

Third Match: Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox — NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Borne and Lennox opened with rapid counters, pin attempts, and crisp exchanges that made it feel like either man could steal it at any moment. Lennox used speed and aggression to throw Borne off rhythm, but Borne answered with precision, repeatedly rolling Lennox into near falls and keeping the pressure on.

The fight turned physical when Borne sent Lennox crashing into the ring steps, drawing visible approval from Ethan Page at ringside. Borne stayed on him with suplexes and control holds, but Lennox fought back by grinding Borne down with DDTs and neck pressure, trying to sap the life out of him before the sprint to the finish.

Borne rallied with a bridging German suplex, then stacked forearms, dropkicks, and a Saito suplex as Lennox began cutting corners. The referee caught Lennox using the ropes, and Lennox responded by raking the eyes. Borne snapped—he nearly struck the referee, then blasted Lennox with a Western lariat as Page slid the North American Championship toward him. The official stepped in to stop Borne from using the belt, and that hesitation cost him everything. Lennox capitalized immediately, drilling Borne with The Emerald Flowsion for the win.

Page screamed at Borne after the bell, furious he wouldn’t “take the advice.” Borne answered by blasting Page with the North American Championship.

Winner: Dion Lennox via Pinfall

Security then escorted Tony D’Angelo into AVA’s office while she was speaking with Ricky Saints. Saints demanded a clean ladder match next week, promising he’d deliver that message to everyone himself.

AVA & Tony D’Angelo Segment

AVA admitted she bailed Tony out because, despite wrecking the show week after week and operating like a vigilante, NXT still needs him. She said guys like Saints and Page are only in it for themselves, while Tony understands NXT at its core. Tony claimed he had to get her attention, promised he’d reveal his true intentions next week, and AVA warned him not to interfere in the ladder match.

Elsewhere, Uriah Connors vented to Andre Chase about falling behind, frustrated with Chase’s approach. Lexis King slid in and poured gasoline on the situation, telling Uriah his father would be proud he was finally “listening.”

Fourth Match: Lexis King vs. Tavion Heights

Heights came out strong, tossing King around early with suplexes and power counters. King answered by turning the match ugly—he dumped Heights to the floor, booted him into the barricade, then superkicked him into the steel steps, taking control through punishment and positioning.

Stacks and Arianna Grace arrived at ringside as Heights tried to rally, stringing together a SlingBlade, a press slam, and a gutwrench suplex to keep King on the defensive. Heights looked close to closing it, but King avoided the slingshot shoulder tackle and struck fast, planting Heights with The Coronation to steal the win clean.

Winner: Lexis King via Pinfall

A Finn Bálor vignette aired ahead of the next contest.

Fifth Match: Zaria vs. Thea Hail

Izzi Dame joined commentary as Zaria came out furious, throwing Hail around early and leaning into raw power. Hail refused to be bullied, answering with speed, dives, and tight submissions, repeatedly forcing Zaria to reset. Zaria kept trying to impose her strength, trapping Hail in holds and grinding her down with cloverleaf pressure and a hanging sleeper.

Hail fired back with explosive bursts, landing Divorce Court mid-air and snapping into Fujiwara and Kimura attempts that had Zaria scrambling. Zaria finally cracked Hail with a spear and appeared ready to put her away—until chaos hit outside. Tatum Paxley launched off the barricade and wiped out Izzi Dame, chasing her away through the crowd. In the split-second opening, Hail rolled Zaria up and stole the victory.

Zaria refused the post-match handshake. Fatal Influence made their way toward the ring, and Hail tried to reassure Zaria that she had her back. Zaria answered with a brutal F5 on Hail, standing tall as Fatal Influence backed away.

Winner: Thea Hail via Pinfall

Backstage, WrenQCC clashed verbally with Charlie Dempsey over their failure to win last week. Arianna Grace, Stacks, and Lexis King approached soon after, with Arianna telling Dempsey to accept that he’s “one of them,” clearly trying to recruit him.

Sixth Match: Keanu Carver vs. Andre Chase — NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Chase exploded early, peppering Carver with kicks, but Carver’s power shut the door in a hurry. Carver launched Chase outside, punished him on the apron and post, then dragged the fight back inside with relentless rope-assisted offense, suplexes, and grinding brutality.

Chase clawed back, attacking Carver’s leg, chopping him down, and landing a tornado DDT followed by a flying crossbody. The fight spilled outside again, where Chase tackled Carver over the desk, only for Carver to rise and plant him with a belly-to-back suplex on the announce table. Carver rolled him in and finished it with a twisting powerslam.

After the bell, Carver continued the assault, smashing Chase into the turnbuckle and stomping him while delivering a venomous warning to the entire locker room—he promised to “pack everybody up” in the ladder match.

Winner: Keanu Carver via Pinfall

Next week’s lineup was confirmed: Ricky Saints, Keanu Carver, Jackson Drake, Dion Lennox, Sean Legacy, Shiloh Hill, and Joe Hendry if medically cleared will compete in a ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship. ZaRuca will challenge The Elegance Brand for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, Tony D’Angelo will explain himself, and Izzi Dame will defend the Women’s North American Title against Lola Vice and Thea Hail.

NXT Championship Ladder Match Summit

Shiloh Hill spoke first, saying Carver’s attack didn’t scare him—it energized him—and he described the ladder match as a perfect mix of brutality and strategy. Dion Lennox cut him off, warning Hill he’d lose teeth if he kept talking, boasting that DarkState’s blueprint is dropping bodies and nobody was jumping him for that title.

Sean Legacy admitted he might be crazy enough to win, saying he’s been doing reckless things for opportunities and this was the biggest of his life. Jackson Drake called Legacy a dumbass, mocked him as someone destined to choke, and bragged he didn’t even need to sweat to get into the match. Drake promised to make history as the youngest double champion, even taking a smug shot at Hendry’s “unfortunate injury.”

Ricky Saints arrived carrying a ladder, climbed it, and looked down on everyone while calling himself the rose that grew from NXT’s concrete jungle. He declared he was built to be a two-time NXT Champion. Keanu Carver had heard enough and said they didn’t need to wait for next week.

A wild brawl erupted. Saints cracked Carver with the ladder and climbed again—until Joe Hendry’s music hit. Hendry walked out, hit the ring, and dropped Saints with the Standing Ovation, staring down the championship as the crowd roared. Hendry spun to pose… and got flattened by Carver’s twisting powerslam. Carver stood tall over Hendry as NXT went off the air.