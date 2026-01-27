Possible Spoiler On WWE Star Expected To Return At Royal Rumble

WWE is set to host its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, January 31st, at an outdoor stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is part of Riyadh Season and is expected to feature surprise entrants in both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, as is customary.

According to PWInsider.com, former WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will be in Riyadh for the show. The report also indicated that Stratton has been cleared to return from injury following earlier reports a couple of weeks ago.

So far, WWE has confirmed 15 out of the 30 entrants for the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Those confirmed include Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez, Jordynne Grace, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Giulia.

Stratton has not appeared on television since losing the WWE Women’s Championship to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night’s Main Event in early November.

Recently, she has been sharing photos on social media, showcasing her training in preparation for her eventual return.